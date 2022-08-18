Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 210 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

