Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 270 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IXN opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.