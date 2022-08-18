Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 333 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,895 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $104.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

