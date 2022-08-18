Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 416 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after buying an additional 3,533,185 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,725,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,340,000 after buying an additional 625,489 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

