Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 47 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $221.43 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

