Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 60 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $743.22 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.70. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

