Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 7,204 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,613 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 272.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

