Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 753 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 63,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

