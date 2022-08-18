Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $743.76 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $754.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,944 shares of company stock worth $33,105,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

