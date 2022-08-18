Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 12,466 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,346,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 192,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $721.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Manchester United Dividend Announcement

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.72 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Manchester United’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.95%.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.