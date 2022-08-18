Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 12,466 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,346,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 192,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares in the last quarter.
Manchester United Stock Performance
Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $721.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $20.86.
Manchester United Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.95%.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
