Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 12,669 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOI. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $17,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 70.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 980,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 404,445 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 190,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 75.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 151,476 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 33.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 273,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68,110 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $95,076.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,538 shares of company stock valued at $312,739 over the last three months. 31.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SOI opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $490.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $86.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

