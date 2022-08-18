Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $581.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Insider Transactions at Organogenesis

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 58,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $345,472.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,645.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,348,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,072,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 58,654 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $345,472.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,645.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,822. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

See Also

