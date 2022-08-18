Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $147,000 Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Gerdau by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596,967 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,607,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Gerdau by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,542,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gerdau by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,308,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,657 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gerdau by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,845 shares during the period.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

