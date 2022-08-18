Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 26.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 178,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 300,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 88,708 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

BZUN stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $312.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

