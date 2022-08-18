Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter worth about $2,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 84,654 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 411,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forestar Group by 918.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Forestar Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Forestar Group stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.77. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.80 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Read More

