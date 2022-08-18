Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $720.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSTM. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

HealthStream Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.