Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,411,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 488,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 165,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 714,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 579,561 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARAY. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

