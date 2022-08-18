Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

