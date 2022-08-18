Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 106,995 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106,995 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at $86,832.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Nautilus stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.40 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

