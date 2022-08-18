Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 15,306 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,735,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 608.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRA shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of VRA opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

