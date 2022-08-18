Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $238.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.84.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
