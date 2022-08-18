Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 31.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

