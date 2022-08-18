CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock to $37.00. The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 2,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 802,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CareDx by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CareDx by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

