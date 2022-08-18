CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Increased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

