Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,717,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 134,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 79,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $960.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. On average, analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

In related news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,001.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Money Express news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $761,001.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $102,966.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,861,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,549,462.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,763. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.