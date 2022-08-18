Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valor Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $478,337,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 287,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 436.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 158,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,389,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 688,754 shares of company stock worth $36,817,037. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of HRMY opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

