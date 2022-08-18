Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

