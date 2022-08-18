ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,590,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 42,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 23.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,202,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 over the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ChargePoint by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ChargePoint by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $16.88 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

