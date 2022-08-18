Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) & Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Critical Review

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy -10.02% -800.57% 6.34% Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Excelerate Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $15.86 billion 2.54 -$2.34 billion ($10.00) -16.15 Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Excelerate Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheniere Energy.

84.3% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cheniere Energy and Excelerate Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Excelerate Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus target price of $177.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.82%. Excelerate Energy has a consensus target price of 31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.51%. Given Excelerate Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Cheniere Energy.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats Cheniere Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

