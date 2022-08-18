Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chinook Therapeutics traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KDNY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,040,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.03.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. Equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

