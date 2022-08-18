Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chinook Therapeutics traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KDNY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.03.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. Equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
