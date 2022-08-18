Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNYGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chinook Therapeutics traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KDNY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,040,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.03.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. Equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Stories

