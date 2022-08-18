Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Choice Hotels International worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,041,000 after buying an additional 262,180 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 336.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 103,388 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 711.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 105,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 792.1% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $121.22 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.30.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

