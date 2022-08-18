Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $439.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.13 and a 200 day moving average of $392.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

