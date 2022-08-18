Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
CIA stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $191.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.17. Citizens has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.99.
In other news, CEO Gerald W. Shields purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $119,715.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,294.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
