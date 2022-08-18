Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $18.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

CWAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 487,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564,697.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,433,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,977,305.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 487,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564,697.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,433,678 shares in the company, valued at $126,977,305.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 547,123 shares of company stock worth $7,373,738 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 12,030,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after buying an additional 540,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWAN opened at $15.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.12. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

