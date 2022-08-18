CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.27 and a 200-day moving average of $178.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

