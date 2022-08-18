Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

