Commerce Bank Sells 289 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in TopBuild by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,368,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TopBuild by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,276,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,770 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.38.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $202.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.42.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild



TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

