Comparing Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) & Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Addus HomeCare and Enhabit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus HomeCare 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enhabit 1 0 0 0 1.00

Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus price target of $110.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.69%. Enhabit has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.89%. Given Addus HomeCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Addus HomeCare is more favorable than Enhabit.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

96.0% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Enhabit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addus HomeCare $864.50 million 1.76 $45.13 million $2.76 34.28 Enhabit $1.11 billion 0.64 $111.10 million N/A N/A

Enhabit has higher revenue and earnings than Addus HomeCare.

Profitability

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Enhabit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus HomeCare 4.90% 8.63% 5.23% Enhabit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats Enhabit on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addus HomeCare



Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2021, the company served consumers through 206 offices located in 22 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

About Enhabit



Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company also offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of March 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 99 hospice agencies across 34 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of July 1, 2022, Enhabit, Inc. operates as a standalone company.

