Comparing Denbury (NYSE:DEN) & TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TransGlobe Energy and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Denbury 1 0 8 0 2.78

Profitability

Denbury has a consensus price target of $96.09, suggesting a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Denbury’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy 44.66% 35.64% 24.70% Denbury 22.38% 23.55% 13.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Denbury’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $169.05 million 1.42 $40.34 million $1.70 1.94 Denbury $1.26 billion 3.51 $56.00 million $6.51 13.63

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy. TransGlobe Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denbury beats TransGlobe Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy

(Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.