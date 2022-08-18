Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives $6.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNDT. StockNews.com cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 47,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 47,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,975.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.42 on Monday. Conduent has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $953.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
