Contrasting Benson Hill (BHIL) & The Competition

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Benson Hill to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Benson Hill and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Benson Hill Competitors 270 1083 1271 28 2.40

Benson Hill presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 84.48%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 25.39%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill -43.24% -30.39% -16.08% Benson Hill Competitors -350.04% -40.75% -13.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Benson Hill and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.5% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benson Hill and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million -$126.25 million -4.57 Benson Hill Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 4.29

Benson Hill’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill. Benson Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Benson Hill has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Benson Hill

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.