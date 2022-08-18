Contrasting Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) & The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $7.24 billion 1.87 $1.52 billion N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group $568.00 million 2.04 $14.96 million $0.36 77.34

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Risk and Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Koninklijke KPN and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 1 3 1 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus price target of $3.76, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. The Liberty Braves Group has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Koninklijke KPN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Koninklijke KPN is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats The Liberty Braves Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, includes cloud and workspace, and cybersecurity; and interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, digital products, and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets and peripheral equipment, and software licenses. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.