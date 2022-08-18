Contrasting Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 143.77% 13.12% 6.40% One Liberty Properties 45.73% 12.50% 5.09%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.62%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and One Liberty Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $40.77 million 9.40 $9.40 million $5.62 7.89 One Liberty Properties $82.74 million 6.91 $38.86 million $1.81 14.97

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors. Transcontinental Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

