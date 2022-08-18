Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $107.96 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

