Craig Hallum Boosts VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $15.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40, a PEG ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. VIZIO’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $392,284.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,134,980 shares of company stock worth $10,650,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 724,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 458,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.