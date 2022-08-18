Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Acquires $102,765.00 in Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 15,500 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,020,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,599.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Crawford & Company Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRD-A opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.
Crawford & Company Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crawford & Company (CRD-A)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.