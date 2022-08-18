Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Acquires $102,765.00 in Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 15,500 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,020,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,599.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Crawford & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRD-A opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

