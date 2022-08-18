Credit Suisse Group Cuts Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $5.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.80.

NYSE SUNL opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sunlight Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 140.74%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunlight Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

