Critical Comparison: Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) vs. Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) and Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Evans Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 2.15 $24.04 million $4.22 8.93 Virginia National Bankshares $58.74 million 2.99 $10.07 million $3.55 9.29

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Virginia National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Evans Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Evans Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evans Bancorp and Virginia National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Virginia National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp 24.45% 13.45% 1.06% Virginia National Bankshares 27.92% 12.70% 1.02%

Summary

Evans Bancorp beats Virginia National Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages and commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through a total of 21 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, Monroe County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services, as well as merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated sixteen full-service banking facilities in the cities of Charlottesville, Manassas, Richmond, and Winchester, as well as the counties of Albemarle, Fauquier, and Prince William. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.