Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.22. 8,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 511,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Insider Activity at Cue Health
In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health
Cue Health Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $634.09 million and a PE ratio of -14.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.
Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cue Health
Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.
Read More
