Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.22. 8,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 511,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Cue Health

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

Cue Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth $57,927,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cue Health during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cue Health during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Cue Health during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.09 million and a PE ratio of -14.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Health

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.