Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 358 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $105,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 76.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

